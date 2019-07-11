|
|
Barbara Williams Collins, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 6, 1934 to the late George and Eleanor Williams. She was a life-long resident of Norfolk, Virginia where she worked as a book keeper in a bank. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Doris Bohenek and her husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Lauren and Kendall Bohenek. She is predeceased by her siblings, Joanne Tetterton, James Williams and Ronnie Williams, who recently passed away.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 1 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019