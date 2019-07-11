The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Barbara Williams Collins


1934 - 2019
Barbara Williams Collins Obituary
Barbara Williams Collins, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 6, 1934 to the late George and Eleanor Williams. She was a life-long resident of Norfolk, Virginia where she worked as a book keeper in a bank. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Doris Bohenek and her husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Lauren and Kendall Bohenek. She is predeceased by her siblings, Joanne Tetterton, James Williams and Ronnie Williams, who recently passed away.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 1 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
