Barbara Worrell Viers Field passed away Saturday, August 3rd, with her family by her side, at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. Born April 28, 1927 in Norfolk, VA, she worked at C. Lloyd Johnson, The Virginian-Pilot and Ledger Star, and Malcom Associates prior to her retirement. She was a long time member of Norview United Methodist Church. She was widowed by her husbands, Richard Leigh Viers, and Charles Raymond Field. She was predeceased by her mother, Katherine Jamison Worrell; father, John Hubert Worrell, Sr. ; three brothers; John Hubert Worrell, Jr., Benjamin Edward Worrell, and Herbert Lewis Worrell, and, one sister, Mary Katherine Kochenderfer. She is survived by her son, Wayne Viers and wife, Connie, and her daughter, Rhonda Gresham and husband, Chuck. She is also survived by grandchildren; Richard Pietsch, Amber Viers, Adam Gresham, Ginger Wagoner, Dr. Gwendolyn Wagoner, Kaira Wagoner, Bo Wagoner, and Sara Love; and, 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two stepdaughters, Sandra Wagoner (David), and Margaret Love (Dale). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Food Bank, Salvation Army, or the . A visitation will be held on August 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Woodlawn funeral home. Funeral Services will be held on August 10th at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Funeral Home by Reverend Thomas L. Mercer, Sr. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with a reception after the service at the funeral home. Condolences can be made to the family at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019