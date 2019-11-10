The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Barry Carl Brown


1934 - 2019
Barry Carl Brown Obituary
Virginia Beach - Barry Carl Brown, peacefully passed away on November 6, 2019 after a long illness.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Diane J. Brown, his brother Michael F. Brown, mother Grace B. Brown, and his father Carl C. Brown.

He is survived by his brother John D. Brown and his sister Mariann Solari.

He was born August 16, 1934, in San Francisco, California and grew up in Fortuna, California. His education included San Jose State and Officer Training School in Newport, Rhode Island. He left the Navy as a Lieutenant, he then worked for Walsworth Publishing Company until his retirement.

He treasured his special care given at the Hoy Center at Westminster Canterbury and the wonderful hospice staff. We especially want to thank Nancy Welton, a special care giver and dear friend and Steve and Marilyn Holcomb for their caring and concern.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
