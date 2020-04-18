The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Barry Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Davis Cobb

Barry Davis Cobb Obituary
Barry Davis Cobb, 59, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of Alpha McCauley Cobb and Carolyn Davis Bissett Cobb. Barry retired after 27 years of service as Sargeant of the Circuit Court for the Suffolk Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and Suffolk Moose Lodge #141. Barry was predeceased by his nephew, Blaine A. Williams. In addition to his parents, Barry is survived by his wife of 9 years, Michelle Just Cobb; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Cobb; son, Justin McCauley Cobb; step-son, Gage Michael Hunt; sister, Brenda Cobb Eure (Woodie "Bubba"); and great niece, Emery Anna Williams. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1637 Holland Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2020
