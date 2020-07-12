1/1
Barry Davis Cobb
Barry Davis Cobb, 59, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of Alpha McCauley Cobb and Carolyn Davis Bissett Cobb. Barry retired after 27 years of service as Sargeant of the Circuit Court for the Suffolk Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and Suffolk Moose Lodge #141. Barry was predeceased by his nephew, Blaine A. Williams. In addition to his parents, Barry is survived by his wife of 9 years, Michelle Just Cobb; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Cobb; son, Justin McCauley Cobb; step-son, Gage Michael Hunt; sister, Brenda Cobb Eure (Woodie "Bubba"); and great niece, Emery Anna Williams. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Ricky Garza officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1637 Holland Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
