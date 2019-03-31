Barry Michael Thompson passed away in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 21st at the age of 62, after a courageous battle with cancer. Barry was born in Norfolk and spent most of his life in Virginia Beach. He was personable and could converse with anyone which led to a successful career in sales in the Tidewater region. Barry had a good heart and would often help others when in need. After learning his nephew Josh Thompson was diagnosed with ALS, he started and ran the JT Cup golf tournament for several years in conjunction with the JT Walk which is held annually to raise money for ALS. Barry was predeceased by his parents William and Louise Thompson. He is survived by his son Corey Donahue (Felicia) and their children Camden,Tyler and Thompson of Rialto, California; brothers Bruce, Keith (Debbie), Mark and companion for more than 20 years, Vickie Griffith. He will be missed dearly by his many nephews, nieces, cousins and his best friends Michael Cicero and Frank Bradby. There will be a private memorial service held in Virginia Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the JT Walk (www.vagentlemen.com) to find a cure for ALS. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary