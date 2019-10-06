The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
SUFFOLK- Barry Paul, 78, from Easton, PA passed away September 10, 2019. Barry was a deep sea diver and foundry man in the United States Navy, retiring as a Senior Chief with 27 years of service and was the owner/operator of Tidewater Touring. He was a passionate Washington D.C. tour guide, model train enthusiast, family man, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a cherished friend loved by many.

Barry is survived by his wife, Rose, of 54 years; three sons, Shawn Paul and wife Sharon, Clinton Paul and wife Michelle, and John Paul; six grandchildren, Matt and wife Marianne, Brandon and wife Amanda, Justin, Lauren, Ava, and Nate; and two great-grandchildren, Tegan and Kendall; one brother Bruce Paul; and two sisters Denise Bowers, and Tonya Paul.

A Memorial Service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Barry, Dad, Grandpa, we all miss you and we'll always love you. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
