Barry Richard Chernack of Williamsburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He is survived by his spouse of 50 years, Ellen Jane (Feldman) Chernack, whose love and friendship were truly special. She nursed him through a year of unknown illness, researched his medical issues, and listened patiently to countless doctors say "we are not really sure why you continue to relapse" before continuing to drive the process forward.
He is also survived by his father, Jack Chernack of Boynton Beach, Fl; children, Andrew Simon Chernack and Shari Sommer Chernack of Dallas, Tx., Karen Sue (Chernack) Reddish and Jason Brandt Reddish of Rockville, Md.; beloved grandchildren, Cecilia Anne and Lydia Rose; sister, Lynda (Chernack) Ronie and brother-in-law, Tom DeCorte; brother-in-law Mark Feldman and Joan Sterling; and the extended Chernack and Steinberg families. He was preceded in death by his mother, Heleta (Eisen) Chernack and his aunt, Rae Steinberg, who played a strong and meaningful role throughout his life.
Born June 13, 1947 in Baltimore, Md., Barry attended the University of Maryland at College Park, graduated in 1968, and joined the Baltimore office of Price Waterhouse. In 1969, Barry joined the United States Air Force, serving for four years before rejoining Price Waterhouse, where he spent another 26 years in public accounting. He transferred to the Richmond office in 1976; was admitted to the partnership in 1982; and held many client service and leadership roles in the Southern Virginia practice prior to his retirement in 1999. Barry subsequently joined the Board of C&F Financial Corporation, where he served as chair of the audit committee for 20 years.
Barry loved being outdoors, playing golf, running, exercising at the gym, and spending time with his friends Alan, Martin, Bruce, Jim, Jess, Chuck, Jay, and many others. Barry loved to sing but could not carry a tune in a bucket, and if his granddaughters grow up not knowing the correct words to songs, it's because he kept singing his own versions and changing the words every time he sang to them. He wishes to leave his family and friends with a quote from one of his favorite musical acts, the Weavers: "when I'm on my journey, don't you weep after me/I don't want you to weep after me."
A private memorial will be held on November 24. The family requests that you honor Barry's memory with a contribution to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 21, 2019