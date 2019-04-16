The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Barry V. Pavlina

Courtland â€" Barry Vaughn Pavlina, 72, passed away April 14, 2019, in his home with his wife and grandson by his side. Born in Triadelphia, WV, he was a son of the late Louis Ladislav Pavlina and Esther Irene Lydick Pavlina. He is also predeceased by a step-son John Alan Glasgow. Barry was a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Forestry and a Navy Aviator in the Navy Reserve. He was a past President of Nottoway Investment Club and the Courtland Ruritans. Barry loved golf and taught Junior golf at Cypress Cove Country Club.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 27 years Joan Johnson Pavlina; a step-son Joseph C. Joyner; seven grandchildren John C. Joyner, Kaleigh LeCorgne, Riley LeCorgne, Logan LeCorgne, Xander Sykes, Nichols Soto, and Adam Ralston; a brother Donald L. Pavlina (Melissa); daughters-in-law Nicole Ralston and Erin LeCorgne; son-in-law Kyle Ralston; and two nieces Kim and Jill.A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM Thursday April 18, 2019 in Kingdom Life Church with Pastor Matt Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday in Wright Funeral Home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Kingdom Life Ministries, The Hope Center, or St. Judeâ€™s Hospital. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019
