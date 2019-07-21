We thought of you today, but that is nothing new.



We thought of you yesterday and days before that too.



We think of you in silence, We often speak your name.



All we have are memories and your pictures in a frame.



Your memory is a keepsake from which we will never part.



God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts, until we see you again in Heaven.



We love and miss you Barry and hold your memory close to our hearts.



Love, Mom, Dad, Rhonda, Susie and David Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019