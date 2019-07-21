Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Hodges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Wayne Hodges

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Wayne Hodges Obituary
We thought of you today, but that is nothing new.

We thought of you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence, We often speak your name.

All we have are memories and your pictures in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake from which we will never part.

God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts, until we see you again in Heaven.

We love and miss you Barry and hold your memory close to our hearts.

Love, Mom, Dad, Rhonda, Susie and David
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.