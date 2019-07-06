Bartholomew (Bart) Neil Asman departed this earth to be with his heavenly Father on June 22, 2019, after fighting a good fight against the demons of opioid addiction. He was 34 years old. A talented, creative, loving, and complex human soul, Bartâ€™s death was completely unexpected as he had been in recovery the past 18 months and doing so well. But God is all-knowing. â€œTo everything, there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven,â€ Ecclesiastes 3.



Although Bart left this earth tragically, he did not fail or disappoint. Faith-based recovery programs do work! It worked for Bart. He was a new creature, able to love and be loved again. He is at peace with his Creator. It is well with his soul. Thatâ€™s winning.



Special thanks to all who prayed for and loved Bart, and to the Greater-Piedmont Teen Challenge in North Carolina, who shepherded Bart to faith and sobriety, for a season of light, joy, and hope.



In his life, Bart grew as a talented artist. He was best known for his graffiti (HOVER) and original hip-hop lyrics (Cuda Brown), more recently, for his heartfelt songs and recordings inspired by his new faith. Bart collected hundreds of friends and fans over the years, many lasting his lifetime. We grieve our loss together.



Bart is survived by his beloved mother, Jayne Navarre of Key West, FL; father, Mark Asman of Norfolk; sister Jacquelyn (Asman) Gibson of Portsmouth, among others.



Bart's memorial is Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 1600 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia. Donations can be made in Bartâ€™s memory to Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge, PO Box 77914, Greensboro, NCÂ 27417, or any faith-based recovery program. If you or someone you love are suffering addiction there is hope. Call Teen Challenge. Tell them Bart sent you! He would like that.