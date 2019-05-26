Retired RMC Basil H. Smith, Jr. of King City, CA. passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. In addition to being retired from the U.S. Navy, he was a retired teacher and coach with North Salinas High School in Salinas, CA.He became a certified Club Circuit Race Car Driver recently and raced his Mazda Miata these last couple of years. He placed second in his first race.RMC Smith is survived by his wife, Karen M. (Jones) Smith and his former wife, Linda B.Hutcherson. Additional survivors are his children, Basil III (Trey) and Tara S. Inman, sister, Serita Riley, daughter in law, Roseann V. Smith, son in law, James L. Inman, grandchildren: Edward B. and Marina L. Smith, Jaethan J. and Kaelib J. Inman, stepson, Gregory A Klahn, and step grandchildren, Kayden R.S. Klahn-Mc Donald and Shyrah R. McDonald.RMC Smith is also survived by special relatives Sheila Hutcherson, Michael and Suzanne Hutcherson, Barbara and Pete Smith, Chris Jones, and LeRoy and Margie Jones.A memorial will be held for family and friends to celebrate Basil H. Smith Jr. on Friday, 5/31/19, at 5:30 pm at Courthouse Community UMC located at 2708 Princess Anne Rd. VA. Beach. A reception will be held at CCUMC immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Community Animal Services, PO Box 7487, Spreckels, CA 93962 or your favorite animal charity. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019