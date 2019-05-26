Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Basil Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil H. Smith Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Basil H. Smith Jr. Obituary
Retired RMC Basil H. Smith, Jr. of King City, CA. passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. In addition to being retired from the U.S. Navy, he was a retired teacher and coach with North Salinas High School in Salinas, CA.He became a certified Club Circuit Race Car Driver recently and raced his Mazda Miata these last couple of years. He placed second in his first race.RMC Smith is survived by his wife, Karen M. (Jones) Smith and his former wife, Linda B.Hutcherson. Additional survivors are his children, Basil III (Trey) and Tara S. Inman, sister, Serita Riley, daughter in law, Roseann V. Smith, son in law, James L. Inman, grandchildren: Edward B. and Marina L. Smith, Jaethan J. and Kaelib J. Inman, stepson, Gregory A Klahn, and step grandchildren, Kayden R.S. Klahn-Mc Donald and Shyrah R. McDonald.RMC Smith is also survived by special relatives Sheila Hutcherson, Michael and Suzanne Hutcherson, Barbara and Pete Smith, Chris Jones, and LeRoy and Margie Jones.A memorial will be held for family and friends to celebrate Basil H. Smith Jr. on Friday, 5/31/19, at 5:30 pm at Courthouse Community UMC located at 2708 Princess Anne Rd. VA. Beach. A reception will be held at CCUMC immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Community Animal Services, PO Box 7487, Spreckels, CA 93962 or your favorite animal charity.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.