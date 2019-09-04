|
Basima Shamoon, 82, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. A native of Basrah, Iraq. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Basima was predeceased by her parents, Najeeb & Kawakeb Tarazia; and her husband Yacub Anay.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Ziad Yousif Anay & Alec Jacob Anay; her grandchildren, Rachelle & Rania Jacob, and Christelle & Jacob Anay; sister, Huda Tarazia; and two brothers, Faik & Fawzi Tarazia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Rd, VA Beach, VA 23456. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019