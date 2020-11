Mrs. Beatrice B. Davis, 90, an Elder in the church, died Oct. 31, 2020. She was a native of Philadelphia, PA. Mrs. Davis was the widow of Mr. Stanley H. Davis of Norfolk, VA. A funeral will be held 12pm Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 in Mount Olive Word of Life Church UHCA located at 725 W 35th Street, Norfolk, VA. A viewing will be held 2-6pm Fri., Nov. 13, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home. You may leave condolences in honor of Mrs. Beatrice B. Davis at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com