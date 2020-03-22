|
Mrs. Beatrice "Dotty" Dorothy Bieber, 85, went home to be with her Heavenly Father March 20, 2020. She was a native of Greensburg, PA, born to the late G. Blair and Beatrice McKeever Hemans. Dotty was a graduate of Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA and attended Georgetown College Georgetown, KY. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Virginia Beach. She served at church as a Graphic Artist, as well as, the church and school photographer and was responsible for publishing the school yearbook. She retired at the age of 84 after working at Tabernacle for 47 years. She was previously employed and retired as a Medical Technologist at several hospitals including Muncy Valley Hospital, Muncy, PA.
Dotty loved to laugh, play games, spend time with friends at the Outer Banks, watch Redskins Football and Kentucky Basketball; she enjoyed taking picture of everything and especially taking selfies with her family. She loved to stay in touch with friends and family on Facebook.
Dotty is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Carl D. Bieber; son, Joel D. Bieber his wife, Jackey; sister, Lydabelle Barrett and her husband, Larry, and sister-in-law, Joanne Hemans; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Blair Hemans.
Dotty will always be remembered for the smile on her face and her faith in God.
To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. The family will not be receiving friends, those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10 to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that if you wish to consider donations, they be made to Tabernacle Baptist Missions, 717 Whitehurst Landing, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhom.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020