Beatrice â€œBeaâ€ Fordham Scarborough of 4500 block of Bathurst Rd., Va. Bch., VA 23464 passed away on April 18, 2019, at the age of 95. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church, reception to follow at the church. Her body has been donated to Virginia Anatomical Program. She was predeceased by her parents, Nannie Fordham McDaniel and Branch Fordham; three brothers, Edward, Cecil, Victor; and half-brother, Ronnie; and sisters, Vera and Doris. She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Smith (Jeff), Karen Adams (Larry), Kaye Woods (Ron), and Kim Epperson; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; half-sister, Virginia Ridley; and half-brother, Linwood Fordham.Momma Bea will be greatly missed by all of her family and those that knew her. We are grateful for the legacy she left us. In lieu of flowers send memorials to the .