The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Beatrice Swindell


1934 - 2019
Beatrice Swindell Obituary
Beatrice Swindell was born May 3, 1934 in Prince George County, VA to parents Rusel and Gertie Stokes. She was raised in the Norfolk area. She went on to marry Joseph Swindell (deceased) September 30, 1962. They were married for over 40 years before Joseph's passing. They had one beautiful daughter Kimberly Allen-Brock (deceased). She is survived by four grandchildren, Lakisha Swindell-Glenn, Bobby Allen, Kiera Allen, and Xavier Allen, as well as many loving family members and friends. Her funeral will be held, 3pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA. She will be buried alongside her husband at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019
