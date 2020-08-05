1/1
Belita Wilson
Belita Wilson, 70, a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, departed this life on July 30, 2020. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 2-6pm at Metropolitan Funeral Services 120 W Berkley Ave Norfolk, VA 23523. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 7th at 10am at Metropolitan Berkeley Chapel. She is predeceased by her mother Clara L. Forbes. She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Melvin Jones, 2 daughters; Romina Knight (Keith) and Aubra Denson (Erik), 2 grandchildren; Kendra Knight and Keith Knight Jr; 8 sisters, 6 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Services
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Metropolitan Berkeley Chapel
