Bella E. Hanson
Bella E. Hanson, 101, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home with her family at her side. She was born and grew up in Shanghai, China. She joins her loving husband, Jack M. Hanson, son, John C. Hanson, daughter Judy Fogo, brother and sister in law Eddie and Galia Campbell, and sister Anne Lovelock.

She is survived by family and a host of long time friends including her nieces Doreen Lovelock, Janell Jones (Greg), Irene Leonard (Dwight), nephew Paul Campbell (Wendy), granddaughters Misty, Alisa and Kimberly, great-granddaughter Ehmilae, great-great-grandson Dakota and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, shopping, working in her yard, shopping and providing a lifetime of love and special memories to her family and friends. Bella's gift to this world was her beautiful spirit and generosity. She made friends everywhere she went including a group of lifelong friends, Ruth, Phyllis, Chandler, Jeri, and Noriko, who met every month at different restaurants to celebrate birthdays. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to especially thank Chandler for her tireless dedication to helping Bella manage whatever she needed, Theresa for her many hours of overnight and hospice care and her other caregivers, Ping, Michelle, Shirley and Laura for their wonderful care and comfort.

Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. A celebration of Bella's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Bella you were my favorite China Doll. I am so lost without you. I know you are now at peace with Jack and John and without pain. Dance a new life R. I. P. my angel.
Laura Metz
Friend
