Belva W. Millnitz
1924 - 2020
"B" (Belva) Wellner Millnitz, 96, passed away in her daughter's home October 14, 2020. She was born August 13, 1924 in Alpena, South Dakota.

She is survived by her twin daughters Lisa Draper and Linda (Bill) Townsend; son, Bill (Elaine) Wellner; stepdaughter Pam Unger; grandchildren, Kate (Duell) Higbe, Rachel Wellner; five step grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

"B" was devoted to her family and God. Her early growing up years were spent on the farm where she acquired a lifelong love of cats, which she passed on to her children. She spent most of her years in the Midwest and moved to Chesapeake in 2000 to be near her twins. She was happiest with her family, being in the kitchen cooking and baking pies. For many years she made desserts for the Wednesday night fellowship at Great Bridge Presbyterian Church.

We were blessed to have her so many years. Our mother knew that to be absent from the body would lead her to her home with God in Heaven.

She will be in our hearts forever.

Loving gratitude and thanks to mom's caregiver Lori Woodruff.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to the Chesapeake Humane Society 312 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 or Animal Assistance League 1149 New Mill Dr. Chesapeake, VA 23322 or Chesapeake Animal Services Unit 2100 S. Military Hwy Chesapeake, VA

23320. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
