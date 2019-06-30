On June 19, 2019, Lexington native Ben Huger passed away. Ben was the second of three sons born to Anne and Scott Huger. Ben and his brothers split their childhood years between the city life of Lexington and the bucolic setting of Spring Meadows in Rockbridge County.



Ben graduated from Episcopal High School and continued his education at the University of Virginia where he spent many hours at â€œThe Libraryâ€.



Upon graduation from Virginia, Ben began his career in the brokerage business that would span over sixty years. In the early part of his career he and Craig Slingluff opened the Norfolk branch of Clark Dodge. The name changed to Kidder, Peabody and then Paine Webber and finally to what the office is now called- UBS Financial. A large part of the success of this branch through the decades is directly linked to Craig and Ben.



In 1960, Ben married Betty Ann (B.A.) Carroll of Norfolk. Their forty-nine year marriage was a whirlwind of activity from raising three children, Carroll, Ben and Scott, to careers in finance and teaching, to helping with the establishment of Cape Henry Collegiate and Sugar Plum Bakery. Even though life was busy, B.A. and Ben never passed up a minute to enjoy each otherâ€™s company. B.A.â€™s off-beat sense of humor always brought a smile to Benâ€™s face.



Around 2002, Alzheimerâ€™s started to slowly take B.A. away. As with any problem in life, Ben got out his yellow legal pad and wrote out a plan to solve this problem. However, he realized in this case, there was no solution. Curing B.A. was not a possibility. Ben realized that while Alzheimerâ€™s lives in one person, it attacks the entire family. Ben started over on his legal pad and came away with one objective and that was to lead his family through this tough time.



Over the seven years of B.A.â€™s journey, there were many deep valleys that tried to block out the sun. No matter how hard it was to find a bit of sunshine, Ben always found it for his family.



The toll that this disease exacted on Ben is not known. What is known is that when the bell rang for the next round, he never failed to answer.



Several years after B. A.â€™s passing, Ben married Judy Jordan of Colorado Springs. Ben and Judy enjoyed a number of years of traveling and visiting family and friends both in Virginia Beach and Colorado Springs.



Ben is survived by his wife Judy. He is also survived by his children Carroll Griffin and her husband George, Ben Huger and his wife Laurie, Scott Huger and his wife Marni, and his grandchildren Tucker, Dean, Ben, Lane, Scott, Nicholas; as well as Brother Derby Huger and his wife Jackie and his sister-in-law Jackie Limerick and her husband Dick. We invite all to celebrate Benâ€™s wonderful life at Galilee Episcopal Church Monday, July 8th, at 2:00 PM.



If you wish to make a donation in Benâ€™s name, please consider Sugar Plum Bakery and the Norfolk YMCA after school program. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019