Benita A. Askew, born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 8, 1960 passed Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital at the age of 59. A beloved wife, mother of 2 sons, a grandmother to 4 grandsons, 3 granddaughters and 2 great grand sons. She is the daughter of Melvin James Cross and Eartherdell Olivia Dunston. She is a sister, a niece, a cousin and a friend to many. Viewing will be held, 12pm - 5pm, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. A graveside service will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park on Monday March 30th, 2020 at 1:00pm for immediate family. Condolences can be sent to the family at metropolitanfuneralservice.com If desired donations can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, www.HelpfightRA.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2020