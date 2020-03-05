|
|
Benjamin Douglas "Doug" Lambert, Sr., 91, or Norfolk, VA, was freed by his savior Jesus Christ from the torment of a long struggle with the ravages of dementia and kidney failure on March 2, 2020.
Doug was a forever proud West Virginian born on March 7, 1928 in his beloved Bluestone, West Virginia at the bottom of Lambert's Hollow. After leaving Bluestone, Doug and his coal miner's daughter bride and late wife Teri became equally proud Ocean View residents for over 65 years. Doug retired from a long and highly successful career as an Attorney Negotiator from his second family, State Farm Insurance. In retirement, Doug was able to devote time to his passion of woodworking where his talents were second to none. In addition, he and his wife Teri hosted children from impoverished Central American countries while they received life-saving surgery at the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughter.
In addition to his late wife Teri, Doug is predeceased by his parents, James Cameron Lambert and Marjorie Grady Lambert and his brother "J.C." Lambert. Doug is survived by his son Benjamin D. "Ben" Lambert, Jr., of New Jersey, Ben's wife Karen and their children and Doug's grandchildren Ashleigh and Cameron as well as two great grandchildren Lars and Alistair, children of Ashleigh and her husband and beloved family member Lars Solberg. Doug is also survived by special sisters-in-law Virginia Satmary, Kay Kairevich, Barbara Satmary and Rita Bryant and brothers-in-law Louis Satmary and Andrew Satmary.
Doug is also survived by a long list of friends and neighbors too numerous to mention for fear of omission. Nevertheless, the Lambert family wishes to acknowledge Doug's special relationship with the Ocean View Christian Reformed Church, the Rickers family, Robert and Susan Harvey, Steve Harris, Curtis Estes and Ethel Coffee. Also, special thanks are extended to Robin and Sandy for their love and care in helping Doug remain in the home he loved for as long as he could.
A graveside service for Doug will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. The Lambert family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Doug's memory to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD), P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, Virginia 23501 ([email protected]). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
May God welcome his weary soul.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020