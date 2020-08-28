1/1
Benjamin F. "Bennie" Powell Jr.
Benjamin "Bennie" F. Powell, Jr. passed away on August 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Powell, Sr. and Virginia U. Powell. He was reunited with Jerry, the love of his life for 42 years and a sister, Mary Francis Wood.

Bennie was best known for his jokes, tall tales, and musical talents. He enjoyed being with friends over breakfast and lunch, playing golf, dances at the Moose Lodge and spending time with his children and granddaughter.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Brian Powell (Kelly) of Suffolk and Granddaughter, Meghan Powell; sister, Irene Stephens of West Virginia; brother-in-law, Percy Pierce (Josephine); sister-in-law, Bobbie Piland (Frank) both of Suffolk and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 AM in the Suffolk Christian Church.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped with his care and support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation or America Cancer Society. Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
SEP
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Suffolk Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
