The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin G. "Bill" Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin G. "Bill" Neal Obituary
Benjamin "Bill" Gregory Neal, 96 passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Bill was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Clyde and Harriett Neal. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Warren and Clyde Neal. Bill was a WWII veteran in the US Army. Bill retired after 30 years of service with AT&T, formerly known as C&P. He enjoyed golfing, playing pool, ping pong and was an expert on the slingshot. Bill can be best described as a family man. He enjoyed most of all the visits from his kids and grandkids. He looked for their visits every day of his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, great grandfather and will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Adrienne Neal; children, Gregory Neal, Patricia Terry and Timothy Neal (Trina); grandchildren as follows: Maria T. Vinarov, Gregory Neal, Jr., Jennifer N. Armstrong, Thomas R. Terry, III and Lindsay T. Avila. Left to cherish his memory are also 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home Kempsville. There will be a burial at a later date at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now