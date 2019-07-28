|
|
Benjamin "Bill" Gregory Neal, 96 passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Bill was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Clyde and Harriett Neal. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Warren and Clyde Neal. Bill was a WWII veteran in the US Army. Bill retired after 30 years of service with AT&T, formerly known as C&P. He enjoyed golfing, playing pool, ping pong and was an expert on the slingshot. Bill can be best described as a family man. He enjoyed most of all the visits from his kids and grandkids. He looked for their visits every day of his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, great grandfather and will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife of almost 71 years, Adrienne Neal; children, Gregory Neal, Patricia Terry and Timothy Neal (Trina); grandchildren as follows: Maria T. Vinarov, Gregory Neal, Jr., Jennifer N. Armstrong, Thomas R. Terry, III and Lindsay T. Avila. Left to cherish his memory are also 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home Kempsville. There will be a burial at a later date at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019