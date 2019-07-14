12/9/33-6/19/19



On July 8, 2019, family and friends of our dad, Ben Huger, gathered to remember his life.



Dadâ€™s life began 85 years ago in Lexington. His familyâ€™s roots in the Shenandoah Valley ran deep in the wholesale food business and the Virginia Military Institute. Neither one captured Dadâ€™s imagination. His interests in the financial world and his distaste for being yelled at led him to UVa.



After graduating from Virginia, he was shipped off to Ft. Bliss in El Paso where he was tasked with keeping an eye out for the Soviet Army trying to cross the Rio Grande. Dad was proud to say that nary a single Red tank even thought about trying to cross the border while he was standing the watch.



The Army thanked him for his service and he began a successful 60 year career in the brokerage business in Norfolk.



Dad was fortunate to marry Betty Ann Carroll of Norfolk. They raised three outstanding children. The middle child being the most outstanding (writerâ€™s opinion).



George, Laurie, and Marni joined as son-in-law and daughters-in-law. Tucker, Dean, Ben, Lane, Scott, and Nicholas followed as grandchildren.



Many great fortunes came to our family through the years. However, Alzheimerâ€™s crashed the party and came calling for our mom.



From 2002-2009, Dad took us under his wing and guided us until Mom could rest.



Dadâ€™s saying during this time was, â€œIt is what it is.â€ It should have been, â€œI shall not waver,â€ because he never flinched.



Dad is reunited with mom. Their aches and pains have been healed. Dad will forever be remembered by his children, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Derby and wife Jackie, sister-in-law Jackie and husband Dick, and many good friends but especially Anita, Jeanette, Audrey, Peggy, Sandra, and the Timms for his calm demeanor, integrity, and wise counsel.



Thanks, Dad. We love you. Carroll, Ben, and Scott Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019