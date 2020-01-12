Home

CHUCKATUCK- Benjamin Chapman, 82, stopped suffering on January 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, F. Perry Chapman and Alberta R. Wright; and sister, Barbara C. Jones. Ben grew up in Orbit, Virginia and graduated from Windsor High School, talking often of his days there and the friendships he made. He met his wife of 51 years, Peggy, at Village Drugs and they settled in Chuckatuck. He enjoyed morning coffee at Gilliams Store, Village Drugs or the 7-Eleven, sharing jokes and a friendly smile. Ben enjoyed many family vacations in Nags Head.

Ben retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Nuclear Instructor. He became a Masonic Entered Apprentice on April 26, 1979, and was a proud member of the Chuckatuck, Nansemond #77, and Purdie #170 Masonic Lodges, serving as Right Worshipful Master of the Chuckatuck and Nansemond Lodges in 1983, 1985, 1986 and 1999 and District Deputy Grand Master of the 33rd Masonic District in 1988. He was a past member of the Chuckatuck Ruritan Club and Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department and loved to read. Ben's greatest joy came from his wife, daughters, and granddaughters; if they were safe and happy, all was right with the world in his eyes.

Ben leaves to cherish his memories his wife Peggy; daughters, Alicia Chapman and Sheila Bryant and husband Ronnie; granddaughters, Ellis, Emmie and Evvie Bryant; brother-in-law, Robert S. Jones; nephews, Chris Jones and wife Karen, Brian Jones and wife Mary Eva, and Michael Oliver; niece, Vicki Winslow and husband Johnnie; brother-in-law, Steve VanDoren and wife Sandra; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and dear friends, Carl and Betty Snow, and Alan and Sharon Flick. A special thank you is extended to his nephews, Todd, Thomas, and Chase Oliver, with whom he grew quite close to as they lovingly helped care for him over the last several years, and to the Suffolk Fire Department in Chuckatuck and Heartland Hospice.

Ben's wish was for there to be no service at this time. Please make memorial donations to Wesley Chapel UMC Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2266, Suffolk, VA 23432. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
