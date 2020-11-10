Benjamin Wyatt Ward, known to his high school and college classmates as "Bootsie" and to his grandchildren as "Bear" died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at home, Northumberland House and Farm, Heathsville, VA. His wife of 55 years, Sandi, was by his side. Ben was born October 10, 1941 and graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA in 1961. He went on to attend Old Dominion University, from which he received his degree in History. During his time at ODU he was both president of his fraternity, TKE, and president of the interfraternity council. In June 1965, he married Sandra Jeanne Borgens. They resided in Norfolk, VA until moving to Heathsville in 1999. They have four daughters and twenty grandchildren.



Ben worked as an Allstate agent for thirty years and volunteered in his community as president of Lynnhaven Rotary. He was on the board of the Reedsville Fisherman's Museum, served as chairman of their yearly Reedsville Oyster Roast, and was a board member for the Rice's Hotel/Hughlett's Tavern. Ben was committed to promoting men's Christian ministry at churches in Virginia Beach and Heathsville. Showcasing his favorite hobby of cooking, he established men's breakfast meetings through his church, the Levite men's cooking group, and hosted a weekly breakfast for the Fishermen's Bible Study.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Uganda Missions or Northern Neck Christian School c/o Light of Christ Anglican Church, P.O. Box 609, 9500 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, Virginia 22473.



