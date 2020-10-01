Benn Boyd Griffin, 84, passed away at home September 27, 2020.
Benn, a native of Portsmouth, was the son of the late Mamie Boyd Griffin and Thomas Benn Griffin Jr. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Old Dominion University. He taught and coached in the Portsmouth Public School System and was the Executive Director of the YMCA of Portsmouth.
Benn was predeceased by his sister, Mary Griffin Underwood, and nephew John H. Underwood III. Survivors include his son Benn Boyd Griffin Jr. and wife Elizabeth; son Taylor Carney Griffin and wife Kelsey; granddaughters Brynn C. Griffin and Lila M. Griffin; niece Mary Benn U. Failes and husband John; and longtime companion Barbara Anne Goldman.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct 2 at the Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by the Reverend Dabney Walters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monumental United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 450 Dinwiddie St., Portsmouth, VA 23704. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
.