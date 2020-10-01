1/
Benn Boyd Griffin Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benn Boyd Griffin, 84, passed away at home September 27, 2020.

Benn, a native of Portsmouth, was the son of the late Mamie Boyd Griffin and Thomas Benn Griffin Jr. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Old Dominion University. He taught and coached in the Portsmouth Public School System and was the Executive Director of the YMCA of Portsmouth.

Benn was predeceased by his sister, Mary Griffin Underwood, and nephew John H. Underwood III. Survivors include his son Benn Boyd Griffin Jr. and wife Elizabeth; son Taylor Carney Griffin and wife Kelsey; granddaughters Brynn C. Griffin and Lila M. Griffin; niece Mary Benn U. Failes and husband John; and longtime companion Barbara Anne Goldman.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct 2 at the Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by the Reverend Dabney Walters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monumental United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 450 Dinwiddie St., Portsmouth, VA 23704. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 30, 2020
Benn Griffin was one fine Southern gentleman. I knew of him for years but I finally worked with him on the PIT
as their bookkeeper for about 5 years. My prayers are with the family. LSH Bookkeeping
Linda Hood
Coworker
September 30, 2020
My husband, David Hutto and I had the privilege of knowing Mr. Griffin for many years. Davis had him for a teacher and both loved basketball. I met him at the ODU basketball games, We are so sorry to know Benn has passed and know he is in a much better place. David and Del Hutto
Delwyn Hutto
Friend
September 30, 2020
My all time friend.
Dennis Mcmurran
Friend
September 30, 2020
Sorry to hear of Benn Boyd’s passing. Condolences to the family. Growing up in downtown Portsmouth, I have known Benn for many years. We played numerous sandlot basketball games together. God bless.
September 30, 2020
I’m so sorry for you loss Boyd. Know that my thoughts are with you and your family during this time.
Joe Harrow
September 30, 2020
Ben was a friend since college days at Old Dominion.

He was a good athlete and coach of many youngsters in Portsmouth.

I saw him practically every day when he was Executive Director of the Portsmouth YMCA and served on his Board of Directors for several years.

I will miss him and treasure his memory as a good and decent man.
Bernie Kirsch
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved