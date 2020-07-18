1/
Bennie Eugene Askew Sr.
1942 - 2020
Mr. Bennie Eugene Askew, Sr. AKA, Bennie Blue was born August 25, 1942, raised in Norfolk Va. He graduated from Booker T Washington High School, where he played sports and grew a passion for baseball. Bennie began a career at Norshipco (BAE Systems), where he was the night shift supervisor. He later retired from Colonnas Shipyard. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife; HIS peanut butter and HER jelly, Maxine Askew; children, Michael, Maurice (Angela), Adrienne (James), Bennie Jr. (Andrea) and Shannon; grandchildren and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Gladys Askew and brother, Bernard (Moochie) Askew. Services will be held at 2pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Metropolitan, Berkley with a viewing Sunday. Burial will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Viewing
JUL
20
Service
02:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
