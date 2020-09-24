1/
Bennie G. Gardner
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUFFOLK - Bennie Gail Gardner, 91, of the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1929 in Silverton, Texas to the late Elmer and Mary Gardner; and was a proud U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Bennie retired as a supervisor for Hess Oil company after 32 years.

He is survived by his wife Betty Lou Gardner; a daughter, Gaynelle Zetrouer; two sons, David W. Gardner and Michael S. Gardner; two step daughters, Michele Yost and Deborah Rhodes; a sister, Sue Ward; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel assisted the family.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
jeffrey Hite
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved