SUFFOLK - Bennie Gail Gardner, 91, of the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1929 in Silverton, Texas to the late Elmer and Mary Gardner; and was a proud U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Bennie retired as a supervisor for Hess Oil company after 32 years.
He is survived by his wife Betty Lou Gardner; a daughter, Gaynelle Zetrouer; two sons, David W. Gardner and Michael S. Gardner; two step daughters, Michele Yost and Deborah Rhodes; a sister, Sue Ward; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be private. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel assisted the family.
