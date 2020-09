Bennie was a good friend and brother. I've known benzos since we was young. We both grew up in larrymore lawns in norfolk and attended all the same schools... we watched out for each other and worked together on many projects... we was norfolks finest soldiers.. brothers in arms... you will be missed... give my love to both of our moms and all our friends and brothers with you in heaven...

It's not goodbye my friend.... I'll see you again.... with all my love and respect... RIP

JJ Clinton (Lip)

Friend