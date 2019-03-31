The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Lee Richardson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bennie Lee Richardson Jr. Obituary
â€œIf my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.â€ 2 Chron 7:14 Bennie Lee Richardson, Jr. was born October 10, 1945 to Bennie L. Richardson, Sr. and Mary Ann West Richardson in the Deep Creek Section of Norfolk County. God in His infinite wisdom summoned him home on Monday, March 18, 2019 to dwell with Him eternally. He was predeceased by his parents and beautiful sister Janice Clarke. Bennie retired after 25+ years of service at Old Dominion Peanut Corp, Norfolk, VA. Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 22 years Reverend Dr. Margaret Frierson Baker Richardson, seven daughters and two sons, one nephew, 42 grandchildren and a host of loving extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Frederick Blvd. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Airline Blvd. The family will receive friends at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel on Monday evening from 6-8:00 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Service
Download Now