â€œIf my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.â€ 2 Chron 7:14 Bennie Lee Richardson, Jr. was born October 10, 1945 to Bennie L. Richardson, Sr. and Mary Ann West Richardson in the Deep Creek Section of Norfolk County. God in His infinite wisdom summoned him home on Monday, March 18, 2019 to dwell with Him eternally. He was predeceased by his parents and beautiful sister Janice Clarke. Bennie retired after 25+ years of service at Old Dominion Peanut Corp, Norfolk, VA. Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 22 years Reverend Dr. Margaret Frierson Baker Richardson, seven daughters and two sons, one nephew, 42 grandchildren and a host of loving extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Frederick Blvd. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Airline Blvd. The family will receive friends at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel on Monday evening from 6-8:00 pm.