Berkley M. Rice, 88, of Norfolk, VA, passed away March 2, 2019. He was born in Virginia and was the son of the late Berkley P. Rice and Mary Rice. Berkley was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Jeanette Rice. He was a retired department manager at Kmart. Berkley is survived by two brothers, Andrew Rice and wife Mildred and Roy Rice. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel Thursday, March 7th, from 1 to 2 PM, followed by a graveside service at 3 PM at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2019
