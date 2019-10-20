|
|
Lucille Bernadette "Bernie" Church Chrysler, 73, passed away October 13, 2019 following a valiant struggle with cancer. She was the widow of the late, Clifford C. Chrysler, and loving mother of the late, Michelle Lynn McDaniels. Bernadette had a loving heart and was one of a kind that lived life her way with style, class, and adventure. She never met a stranger and always had great stories to tell. She enjoyed her late-night QVC shopping and was crazy in love with Elvis.
She is survived by her mother, Rebecca L. Harris; brother, William B. Church (Alice); stepsiblings, Ronald A. Harris, Roberta A. Whitlinger (George), Gary M. Harris; grandchildren, Kasten (Riggins) Brafford and Kevin Riggins, Jr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Bernadette was also predeceased by her best friend and sister, Charlynn "Rockey" C. Warford (Mark) as well as her K-9 companions, Randy and Stellie whom she loved very much.
A service to celebrate her life will be conducted at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake on October 23, 2019, at 7pm, with Billy Jones officiating. She will be laid to rest privately at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family. Please consider making a donation in Bernadette's honor to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019