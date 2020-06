Or Copy this URL to Share

SEVEN LONG YEARS HAVE PASSED AND COMFORTING MEMORIES OF YOU LINGER STILL. THESE PRECIOUS MEMORIES OF YOU ARE FOREVER REAL. WE'LL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR WARM, LOVING SMILE, YOUR TREMENDOUS COLLABORATIVE SPIRIT, YOUR ABUNDANT WISDOM, YOUR WILLINGNESS TO SHARE, AND YOUR LOVE FOR YOUR COMMUNITY. THESE TREASURED MEMORIES AND OTHERS.



ABOUND. YOUR FOREVER GRATEFUL FAMILY& VERY DEAR FRIENDS BE AT PEACE- DAD



