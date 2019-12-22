|
Bernard F. "Hop" Hopkins of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the age of 94. He was born in Richmond, VA and was the son of the late Mary Sties Hopkins and Early LeRoy Hopkins.
Bernie was predeceased by his devoted wife of 63 years, Doris Turner Hopkins, a son, David Randall Hopkins and brothers John and Sonny Hopkins.
Bernie was a W.W. ll veteran of the U.S. Navy and left the Navy in 1946 as a Petty Officer First Class. After leaving the Navy he worked for Colonial Stores in Norfolk, VA for 20 years. During that time, he led the movement to organize the Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen Union Local 305, becoming their President. Under his leadership Local 305 membership grew, expanding across state lines into Maryland and merging with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 400. Serving as Vice President, he worked the next 30 years with unyielding tenacity, ensuring dignity for his fellow workers by negotiating for fair wages and benefits. Over the years he served as President of the Tidewater Central Labor Council AFL-CIO. He was a member of the VFW Post 3160 and The American Legion Post 0227, both of Norfolk, VA.
His memory will be lovingly cherished by his partner of 9 Â½ years, Jeannette Zello, his sons Ronald B. Hopkins, his wife Donna, and Richard H. Hopkins and his wife Jeannie. Also, he will be greatly missed by six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, brother-in-law Wesley Turner and his wife Pam and many nieces and nephews.
Bernie loved his family and kept them close throughout his life. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his family. He loved his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and was extremely proud of them. We returned that love back to him and will forever miss him. He was a storyteller, a provider and an unselfish giver. We all have numerous funny stories to tell about "Hop".
A Memorial Service will be held later, at Westminster-Canterbury, in Virginia Beach, VA, where he resided for several years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019