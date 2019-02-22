|
|
Bernard â€œBernieâ€ I. Bennett, 85, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019 in his home. He was born on Sept. 22, 1933 to the late Julia V. and Lewis E. Bennett in Promise City, Iowa. He was predeceased by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Va. Beach. He served in the Army. He was a general contractor for 30 years and then worked at Virginia International Terminals for 15 years and retired. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara A. Bennett; sons, Donald W. Bennett and wife Nancy, David L. Bennett; 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel with the funeral service at 12:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2019