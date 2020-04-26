|
Bernard J. Brown, 91, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Bernard was a 70 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Shrine Temple. He was an Army Veteran and went on to become employed with the Navy as a Civil Service employee and retired as an electronics technician. After retirement, he spent time volunteering at Maryview Hospital.
He was predeceased by his wife Mae Christian Brown and his son Michael K. Brown. He is survived by his son Steven G. Brown and his wife Samantha F. Brown; grandson Nicolas A. "Alex" Brown; granddaughter Christina N. "Nikki" Umphlette; brother-in-law Grayson and Lois Smith and their family of Warsaw, Virginia; Jerry and Vicky Elliott and their family of Richmond, Virginia and many other devoted family members.
A family only graveside service was conducted Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Glebe Landing Baptist Church Cemetery, Laneview, VA. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020