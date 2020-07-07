1/
Bernard Joseph Tardif
1942 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE - Bernard Joseph "Ben" Tardif, 77, passed away June 9, 2020. Born September 4, 1942 in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late Bernardette Hebert and Henry Tardif. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lee; son, David; daughter, Doris Pantschychak; brothers, Bob and Ron Tardif; sisters, Jeanne Leclair and Doris Ruland; grandson, Daniel Tardif; and granddaughter, Chelsey Pantschychak.

Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10am, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In memory of Ben, please make a donation to your charity of choice. Share your thoughts and memories of Bernard at www.altmeyerfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
