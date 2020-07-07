CHESAPEAKE - Bernard Joseph "Ben" Tardif, 77, passed away June 9, 2020. Born September 4, 1942 in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late Bernardette Hebert and Henry Tardif. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lee; son, David; daughter, Doris Pantschychak; brothers, Bob and Ron Tardif; sisters, Jeanne Leclair and Doris Ruland; grandson, Daniel Tardif; and granddaughter, Chelsey Pantschychak.
Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10am, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In memory of Ben, please make a donation to your charity of choice
