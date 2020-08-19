1/1
Bernard L. Lewan
Bernard L. Lewan, went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Yonkers, NY he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Lewan. He is predeceased by his wife, Rosemary Lewan and sisters, Clara Chach and Dorothy Hornyak.

Bernie worked for many years as an Industrial Designer with General Electric.

Bernie is survived by his son, Len Lewan (Diane) of Fairfax Co.; daughter, Karen Webb (Mark) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lewan, Victoria Lewan and Mallory Seay Eason (David); great grandson, Clayton Eason and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 19, 2020.
