RICHMOND-Bernard "Bernie" Lee DeMarco, Sr., 86, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to the late, Carmon Paul and Helen Tebbs DeMarco. Bernie proudly served in both the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard, collectively for 34 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Marie DeMarco-Valdez (Frank), Therese Ann Hansen (Robert), and Suzanne Leigh Hicks; sons, Bernard Lee DeMarco, Jr. (Penny) and Anthony Michael DeMarco; sisters, Patricia Ann Frocke and Helen Theresa Wack; brother, Carmon Paul DeMarco, Jr.; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Due to the current concerns relative to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to the D.A.V. in Bernie's memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020