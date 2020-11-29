On November 19th we lost a loving man, Bernard M. Liedl who was born 87 years ago in Dubois, PA. He is survived by his loving wife, Mireille Liedl, who he met and married 61 years ago in Nice, France. Children, Maureen Ringo married to Tony, Philippe Liedl married to Jenn, and Carole Donovan. He was a grandfather to Kyle, Collin married to Morgan, Elysia, Lucas and Logan and great grandfather to Elijah and newly born Bowen.
He is predeceased by his father and mother, Frederick and Ann Liedl and his sister, Ann Smith.
He was a retired Chief from the US Navy. A St. Leo College grad. More importantly he was a man who never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. His family will always remember "Holy Smokes", him walking in front of a mirror and noting it was his picture, and how he baked each bean in its individual sauce.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
There will be a private ceremony for immediate family at Rosewood Memorial Park on Saturday, December 5, 2020.