LCDR Bernard Patrick "Pat" McSherry (US Navy, Retired), 80, passed away on October 9, 2020. Born in Carbondale, Illinois to the late Bernard and Helen McSherry, Pat proudly served his country as a naval aviator for 20 years. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served on several carriers, traveled the world and lived with his family in the Philippines, Belgium and around the US. After retiring from the Navy, he spent 25 years working in defense contracting. A lifetime learner, Pat also received two master's degrees in Humanities and Education. His natural friendliness had him striking up conversations with friends and strangers alike and was always good for an amusing story.
Left to cherish Pat's memory: his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary; three sons, Patrick (Dolly), Mike (Kelli), and Kevin; 7 grandchildren, Mateo, Andre, Sean, Finn, Daley, Maddie, and Jack; sister, Kathy Bullock; and brother, Tim McSherry (Lisa). He'll be missed by his large extended family members and a wide circle of friends. Pat and Mary enjoyed their children, family and traveling the world with Hawaii holding a special place.
A funeral mass will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Pat will receive full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pat's favorite Veteran's charity: The Gary Sinise Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
