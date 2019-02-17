Home

Bernard W. Mustin

Bernard (Bernie) Wayne Mustin, 65, of Virginia Beach, Virginia has gone to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019.He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on October 24, 1953 to L. D. Mustin, Jr. and Essie Willa hue Shores Mustin Conaway.Bernie is survived by his Sisters Debara (Sissy) Hiefner of Virginia Beach , Patricia Mustin Smith of Jemison, Alabama and brother Lee David Mustin of Virginia Beach. He was preceded in death by his older brother Doyle Wayne Mustin of Old Trap, North Carolina and Paul Junior LaMaster of Huntsville, Alabama.Bernie worked for his father as a technician for Fire Services Inc. of Virginia Beach and in Construction. Later in his life he was tireless in helping the homeless people in the area as he was Homeless also. He appeared before the US Congressional Committee considering funding for Homeless Projects. The new facility on North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach is a testimony to his efforts. For service info and to leave condolences go to www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
