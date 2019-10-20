|
Bernard Winn McCray, 85, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully on October 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Sackett of Charles City, Va. He was the son of the late Hildreth Scott and Bernard Winn McCray. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, George Cole Scott McCray, Lanier Dunn McCray and John Henry McCray. He is survived by his wife, Eve, of 35 years; his sister, Hildreth Wheeler (late husband, Gordon); sister-in-law, Jennie McCray (wife of John McCray); children, Virginia Lee Cason of Ponte Vedra, Florida and Arthur Sackett McCray of Richmond, Va. (wife, Betsy); stepchildren, Hugh Wheelwright Davis II of Raleigh, N.C. (wife, Gretchen) and Holland Davis Braden of Richmond, Va. (husband, Peter); five grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bernard attended St. Christopher's School and Woodberry Forest School. He graduated from UVA with a degree in civil engineering. After serving in the Army for two years, he returned to UVA and received an MBA degree from UVA Darden School of Business. He was the CFO and Vice President of Tidewater Construction Co. in Virginia Beach, famous for building the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. He was a member of the Vestries of Galilee Church in Virginia Beach, Va. and Westover Episcopal Church in Charles City. After moving back to Richmond, he became a member of St. James's Episcopal Church. Bernard was an active member and past President of the James River Association. A celebration of Bernard's life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., followed by interment in the St. James Memorial Garden. All are invited to a reception in Valentine Hall afterwards. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made in Bernard's name to Westover Episcopal Church, 6401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City, Va. 23030 or to The Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019