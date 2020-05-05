Bernard Woodson Edwards
Bernard Woodson Edwards, Sr. of Boyds, MD passed away on April 23, 2020. Mr. Edwards was a native of Norfolk, VA and served in the US Marine Corps. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Andrea R. Edwards; one daughter, Dawn M. Hill-Trotman; two sons, Bernard W. Edwards, Jr. and Kyle R. Edwards; five grandchildren, Donnell M. Hill, Danielle A. Hill, Dayjah B. Edwards, Samuel N. Edwards-Trotman and Kaylen R. Edwards; his mother, Gloria M. Freeman; one brother, Dewey G.R. Edwards and two sisters, Denise E. Casey and Lori F. Scott and a host of family and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, 10 a. m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby St., Norfolk, VA. View the service online at www.metroplitanfuneralservice.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.
