Bernard Woodson Edwards, Sr. of Boyds, MD passed away on April 23, 2020. Mr. Edwards was a native of Norfolk, VA and served in the US Marine Corps. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Andrea R. Edwards; one daughter, Dawn M. Hill-Trotman; two sons, Bernard W. Edwards, Jr. and Kyle R. Edwards; five grandchildren, Donnell M. Hill, Danielle A. Hill, Dayjah B. Edwards, Samuel N. Edwards-Trotman and Kaylen R. Edwards; his mother, Gloria M. Freeman; one brother, Dewey G.R. Edwards and two sisters, Denise E. Casey and Lori F. Scott and a host of family and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, 10 a. m. at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby St., Norfolk, VA. View the service online at www.metroplitanfuneralservice.com