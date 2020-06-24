Bernice Cobb "Dixie" Jenkins
Bernice "Dixie" Presson Cobb Jenkins, 82, passed away June 21, 2020. She was born in Franklin, VA the daughter of the late Eugene "Lee" Presson and Maude Elizabeth Francis Presson. She was predeceased by her first husband, Earl F. Cobb. Dixie retired from Farmers Bank. She was a member of Tucker Swamp Baptist Church and then became a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. Dixie is survived by her husband of 24 years, William Irving Jenkins; daughter, Vicki Cobb Brinkley; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve Cobb (Teresa), Timmy Cobb (Karla), and Ricky Cobb; step son, Bill Jenkins (Tina); grandchildren and their spouses, Eric Cobb, Nathan Cobb (Misty), Brittney Cobb, Kriston West (Josh), Shane Brinkley, Matthew Jenkins (Ashley), and Elizabeth Jenkins; 6 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Thomas-Steele Carr officiating, adhering to 50 percent occupancy, social distancing standards. Burial will follow at Windsor Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Wednesday night from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Once her service has been held, a recording of her service will be available for viewing on her obituary page on our website. Memorial donations may be made to Wakefield Baptist Church, Building Fund. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
