Bernice O'Dell, 90, passed peacefully on March 26 with her daughters and Ballentine family by her side. Born May 30, 1930 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Ester Shirley Deermor and Walter Margraph Bilyou. Bernice was predeceased by her son, Michael Robert O'Dell and his wife Marguerite, and her husband, Robert O'Dell. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Baldwin (Rufus Baldwin) and Cynthia O'Dell (Robert J. Leahy), and granddaughter, Allison Taylor Affelder.
Married for 70 years, Bernice devoted her life to her family. She was a Brownie Leader, Girl Scout volunteer, expert seamstress, cherished friend and taught all the meaning of kindness, patience and selfless love.
She will be laid to rest at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Services will be private. The family will be forever indebted to everyone at the Commonwealth Senior Living at the Ballentine Memory Care and Hospice for risking their lives for others. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Married for 70 years, Bernice devoted her life to her family. She was a Brownie Leader, Girl Scout volunteer, expert seamstress, cherished friend and taught all the meaning of kindness, patience and selfless love.
She will be laid to rest at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Services will be private. The family will be forever indebted to everyone at the Commonwealth Senior Living at the Ballentine Memory Care and Hospice for risking their lives for others. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 1 to May 4, 2020.