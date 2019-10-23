|
|
103, Of Norfolk, Virginia went home to her lord on October 20th, 2019.
Formerly of Richmond, Virginia, Bernice was born on October 4th, 1916 in Davis Station, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Isobel Johnson, step-father John E. Martin, Sr., her devoted husband of 47 years, Charles Reynolds, a son Charles Albert (Al), a sister Edith M. Sutton, and three brothers, Reynolds Johnson, Samuel Johnson, and John E. Martin, Jr.
She is survived by a son, Robert E. Reynolds (Bob), Sisters-in-law, Marge Johnson and Lorraine Martin; Nephews Riley, Brad, and Hiram Johnson; Harry Hawley, Sammy Martin and Robert Purcell (Jean); nieces Merry Dawn Donati (John), Susan Baisden, and Margaret Sanders (Woodrow), several great nieces and nephews, and many loving church and neighbor friends, especially Karen and Bob Cookson, Lolene Parker, Diane Foushay, Margaret Sewell, Toni and James King, and Ginny and Bob Sherman.
Bernice was a devoted member of Coleman Place Presbyterian Church for over 65 years, where she served as a choir member, youth leader, and in many Women of the Church activities. She was also a volunteer at Lake Taylor Hospital for over 20 years and worked at Rices Department Store in Norfolk for many years.
For the past several years she has been a member of Cornerstone Baptist.
The family also wishes to give heartfelt gratitude to Elizabeth Hoggany and her staff for the wonderful and loving care they gave Bernice for the last three years.
A visitation for friends and family will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home on October 25th, 2019 from 6-9 pm.
On October 26th, 2019 after a graveside service at 10:00am, a memorial service will be held in the Woodlawn Chapel, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd at 11:00am, led by Pastor Tim McLendon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be sent to Lake Taylor Hospital, 1309 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, Virginia, 23502.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019